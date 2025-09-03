Pakistan: Deadly Attack on Political Gathering in Balochistan Leaves 14 Dead

Quetta, Pakistan — A devastating explosion tore through a political gathering in Quetta on Tuesday, killing at least 14 people and wounding 35 others in one of the deadliest attacks to strike Balochistan this year, as reported by Pakistan Media News.

The blast erupted moments after a rally organized by the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) concluded near Shahwani Stadium. The event was held to commemorate the fourth death anniversary of Sardar Attaullah Mengal, a towering figure in Baloch nationalist politics.

Authorities said the explosion appeared to target BNP chief Akhtar Mengal’s convoy as it left the venue. Mengal, a former chief minister of Balochistan, escaped unharmed. “The moment Akhtar Mengal’s vehicle passed by, a loud explosion occurred,” said Sajid Tareen, the party’s spokesperson, who confirmed the deaths of at least 13 BNP workers.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where officials warned that the death toll could rise as several victims remain in critical condition.

In a somber message on X, Mengal expressed gratitude for his safety but mourned the loss of his supporters. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. May Allah grant them Jannah and give patience to their families,” he wrote. Vowing resilience, he added, “This is a debt on me, and I will carry it with resolve.”

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the bombing as a “cowardly act by the enemies of humanity,” ordering an immediate inquiry and directing hospitals to provide the best possible care for the wounded. A special investigation committee has since been formed, while security has been tightened across Quetta.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Investigators are examining whether the blast was caused by a planted device or a suicide bomber.

This was not the first attempt on BNP-Mengal’s leadership. In March, a suicide bomber targeted a party protest in Mastung district but detonated prematurely, injuring several supporters.

The Quetta attack underscores the volatile security situation in Balochistan, a province long plagued by militancy, separatist insurgency, and sectarian violence. For BNP-M, it was not just an assault on a political gathering but a painful reminder of the peril that shadows its struggle for representation.