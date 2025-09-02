Europe Ready for Ukraine Security Guarantees, Awaits U.S. Backing

PARIS — European allies are poised to solidify security guarantees for Ukraine, pending confirmation from the United States that it will provide a crucial backstop, the French presidential palace said Tuesday, reported by Euro News.

Technical planning for the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” has advanced steadily since its first meeting in mid-February, designed to ensure Ukraine can deter further aggression if a ceasefire holds. According to the Elysée, most of the groundwork is now complete, including plans to bolster Ukraine’s armed forces over the long term and the deployment of an international reassurance force in so-called no-contact zones.

“What we will be looking for on Thursday is confirmation that the Coalition of the Willing has the support of the United States,” the Elysée said. “We are willing and able, and we are ready.”

US President Donald Trump has emphasized that European nations will bear the lion’s share of the burden and has ruled out sending American troops as part of the reassurance force. Yet he has expressed readiness to provide a backstop, potentially including air and missile coverage and enhanced intelligence sharing — elements that many European allies need confirmed before signing on.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened the meeting following a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose push for security guarantees has been heightened by a looming expiration of a deadline for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy will attend from Paris, joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The gathering of 30 mostly European leaders will not only discuss the operational details of the guarantees but also signal to Washington that commitments made on both sides must be honored. The Elysée stressed that European nations are ready to act responsibly — provided the United States fulfills its assurances.

Meanwhile, Putin is in China for World War II commemorations alongside President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Western allies have criticized China, North Korea, and India for tacitly enabling Russian military operations in Ukraine, adding urgency to the coalition’s preparations.

The upcoming meeting in Paris represents a delicate balancing act: Europeans demonstrating resolve, Ukraine seeking security, and the United States providing the assurances needed to keep the coalition unified and the deterrent credible.