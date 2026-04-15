Pakistan Army Chief Lands in Tehran for Iran-US Talks

Pakistan’s top army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has landed in Tehran leading a high-level political-security team, stepping into the heart of tense Iran-US talks, according to IRNA. The visit carries real weight, as Munir emerges as a trusted bridge between old rivals, carrying messages that could ease decades of bad blood.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi greeted Munir and his delegation warmly upon their Wednesday afternoon arrival. At the center of it all is Pakistan’s bold diplomatic push, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s ceasefire proposal that paused hostilities two weeks ago. That April 8 truce opened the door for marathon talks in Islamabad, where Iran laid out a tough ten-point plan: US troops out, sanctions gone, and full control over the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Munir, the quiet force behind Pakistan’s mediation, has spent weeks on the phone with both American and Iranian leaders, earning their confidence. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed as much during a briefing, noting the delegation would unpack fresh US messages passed through Islamabad’s good offices.

But hope dims a bit after those grueling 21 hour sessions in Pakistan. Iran’s team flew home empty-handed, frustrated by what they called Washington’s sky-high demands and a deep well of mistrust. Still, Munir’s Tehran trip signals neither side is ready to slam the door shut. In a region where old grudges simmer like desert heat, every handshake feels like a small victory against the odds.

For Pakistan, playing middleman isn’t just noble, it’s smart. Hosting these delicate dances boosts Islamabad’s clout, positioning it as a steady voice amid chaos. As Munir sits down with Iranian leaders, the world watches: can one army chief nudge two powers toward peace, or will the shadows of suspicion win out again?