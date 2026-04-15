Vienna Refugee Families Lose €1,600 Lifeline

Vienna families are feeling the sting of deep welfare cuts, as basic support for refugees with subsidiary protection dropped sharply since February; wiping out up to €1,600 a month for thousands of households. It’s a tough blow for the roughly 10,000 people affected, turning what felt like a safety net into a frayed thread.

Picture this: a Chechen mother of five, her voice cracking on “ZiB 2,” shares the gut wrenching choice between feeding her kids or keeping a roof over their heads. “I can’t do both anymore,” she says, eyes filled with fear. Her aid plummeted from €2,800 to just €1,200 monthly. “I’m scared we’ll lose our home.” For years, Vienna stretched beyond other Austrian provinces, covering rent and daily needs with higher minimum security. But budget pressures ended that perk, forcing alignment with the national norm.

It’s heartbreaking to think of families like hers, already rebuilding from war and upheaval, now facing empty pantries or eviction notices. Volkshilfe chief Erich Fenninger warns it could spill onto the streets: “We’ll see more people homeless, like in other European cities.” City hall, through Social Councilor Peter Hacker (SP), pushes back gently, they say Vienna already overdelivers on basics and wants to nudge able-bodied refugees toward jobs. “We need one clear national rule,” they argue.

The mom holds onto a sliver of hope: “I just want work so I can earn my own way.” Who wouldn’t root for her? Yet as these cuts settle in, Vienna’s warm reputation feels tested. In one family’s quiet panic, we see a bigger human story: when does “saving money” start costing too much heart?