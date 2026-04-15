Turkey’s School Shooting Hell: 9 Dead in 2 Days

Turkey reels from unimaginable heartbreak as a second school shooting in two days claims nine young lives, leaving a nation desperate for answers, according to Al Jazeera News. In the south central province of Kahramanmaras, an eighth-grade student turned a middle school classroom into a scene of horror, killing eight fellow students and a teacher while wounding 13 others. The shooter, who used guns smuggled from his father’s police collection in a backpack, opened fire randomly in two classrooms before dying himself.

Governor Mukerrem Unluer confirmed the grim details to stunned reporters. Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci shared the toll: nine dead, 13 injured, with six in intensive care including three fighting for their lives. Heart-wrenching footage captured ambulances racing from the scene, a body shrouded under white cloth, and parents collapsing in tears outside the school gates. Witnesses spoke of relentless gunfire echoing through hallways meant for laughter and learning.

This tragedy follows hot on the heels of Tuesday’s nightmare in Sanliurfa, where a former high school student wounded 16 before taking his own life in a police standoff. Turkey, no stranger to violence’s shadow, now grapples with a chilling new pattern. School shootings remain rare here, thanks to strict gun laws demanding licenses, background checks, and harsh penalties. Yet questions burn: How did a child access his father’s weapons? Will authorities tighten controls even further?

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced a swift probe, as police cordoned the area and prosecutors dug in. From Istanbul, Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu captured the public’s anguish: families shattered, communities unmoored, demanding not just justice but change. In a land where children should chase dreams, not dodge bullets, these attacks pierce the soul, a stark call to protect the innocent before darkness strikes again.