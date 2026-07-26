A Brief Pause: US and Iran Step Back from Escalation

The United States and Iran appeared to step back from the brink of further escalation this weekend, as President Donald Trump paused military strikes to allow room for diplomacy, according to Washington’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Speaking on Sunday, Ambassador Mike Waltz said the president was giving negotiations “a little bit of room,” even as US forces remain ready to act if needed, according to Arab News. The remarks followed a noticeable lull in hostilities after nearly two weeks of intense exchanges that had raised fears of a wider regional conflict.

The Pentagon halted its bombing campaign after 13 straight nights of strikes, and no new Iranian attacks were reported over the weekend. The pause has sparked cautious hope that both sides may return to talks, though deep mistrust continues to cloud the situation.

Some US media reports suggested the break in fighting could be linked to pressure on American defense resources, including interceptor missiles. Waltz rejected those claims, insisting the US military remains fully equipped to continue operations if necessary.

Behind the scenes, diplomatic signals suggest both Washington and Tehran are testing the possibility of de-escalation. A senior US official said Trump still prefers a negotiated solution but has demonstrated military strength to push Iran toward serious talks.

From Tehran, a senior source indicated Iran is willing to maintain the pause—but only if the United States refrains from further attacks. The message, described as “attack for attack,” reflects a fragile balance where restraint on one side depends entirely on the other.

Despite the temporary calm, skepticism remains high. Iranian officials reportedly see the pause as a tactical move rather than a genuine shift toward peace.

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expected to visit the White House this week, pressure may grow on Washington to maintain a hard line. For now, however, diplomacy has a narrow window—one shaped as much by caution as by hope.