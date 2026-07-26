Cairo Praises Irish Law Targeting Israeli Settlements

Egypt has welcomed Ireland’s recent decision to ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements, calling it a strong stand for international law and urging other European countries to take similar action.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry praised the Irish law as a meaningful step that aligns with United Nations resolutions and reinforces opposition to what it described as illegal settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territories. Cairo said such actions violate Palestinian rights and weaken the chances of achieving a fair and lasting peace in the region, according to Al Jazeera News.

The Egyptian government renewed its appeal to European Union member states and the wider international community to adopt comparable measures. It urged countries to ensure they do not, directly or indirectly, support or sustain settlement activity through trade or economic ties.

Egypt also reaffirmed its long-standing position on the Palestinian issue, stressing support for the “legitimate and inalienable rights” of the Palestinian people. It emphasized that lasting stability in the Middle East depends on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on borders that existed before the 1967 war.

Ireland’s parliament passed the Occupied Territories Bill earlier this month, making it the first EU country to prohibit the import of goods from Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The move has drawn strong criticism from Israel, which has labeled the law “discriminatory” and warned it could lead to diplomatic consequences.

The development highlights growing divisions within Europe over how to approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as some countries push for stronger measures while others remain cautious.