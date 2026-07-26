Clashes Erupt at Anti-Immigration Rally in Glasgow

Police in Scotland arrested 15 people during anti-immigration protests in Glasgow on the country’s west coast, after tensions between demonstrators and counterprotesters boiled over into what officers described as “significant disorder.”

According to police, the arrests were made for offences including assault, possession of offensive weapons, and other public order violations. Footage circulating on social media, though not independently verified, showed clashes between the two groups near the city centre. Police officers, including mounted units, moved in to separate the crowds and restore calm.

The protest was organized by the anti-immigration group Unite The Clans Scotland, which called supporters to the streets under slogans such as “Save our women and children” and “Protect our future.” The language used by the group reflected the hard-edged tone of the demonstration, which took place against a wider backdrop of growing tension over immigration in Britain.

In response, the group Stand Up To Racism held a counterprotest, saying it wanted to confront the far right in Glasgow. The opposing rallies highlighted the deep divisions now shaping public debate across the country.

Britain has seen a string of xenophobic disturbances in recent weeks, adding to concerns about social unrest and the growing influence of anti-immigration movements. In Glasgow, the police presence and the arrests showed how quickly such rallies can turn from political protest into street confrontation.