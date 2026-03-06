Iceland to Hold Referendum on Reviving EU Membership Talks

In the quiet streets of Reykjavik, a familiar national debate has returned. The government of Iceland has announced plans to hold a national referendum on whether the country should resume long-paused negotiations to join the European Union, according to Euro News.

The proposed vote is scheduled for August 29. If approved by Parliament, Icelanders will be asked whether they want their government to reopen accession talks with the EU after more than a decade of uncertainty.

Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir said the Cabinet unanimously supported the proposal. A formal bill will soon be presented to the Althingi, Iceland’s parliament, where lawmakers are expected to debate the plan next week.

The referendum promise comes from the centre-left coalition government led by Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, which took office in late 2024. The coalition had earlier pledged to hold such a vote by 2027, but officials now say the timeline has been moved forward because of growing geopolitical uncertainty and economic pressures.

Iceland’s path toward EU membership began in 2009, when the country was struggling after a devastating financial crisis that nearly collapsed its banking system. Formal negotiations with the EU started in 2010, and several areas of discussion were provisionally completed.

However, the process stalled in 2015 when a new government decided to halt the talks. Leaders at the time argued that membership could threaten Iceland’s control over key industries, especially its valuable fishing sector and natural resources.

Gunnarsdóttir stressed that the upcoming vote would not mean immediate membership. Instead, it would only determine whether Iceland should reopen negotiations with the EU. If a final agreement were eventually reached, Icelanders would still vote again before joining the bloc.

European officials have responded positively to the announcement. A spokesperson for the European Commission described Iceland as a close and valued partner and welcomed the possibility of deeper cooperation.

Public opinion remains divided. Recent surveys suggest many Icelanders support holding a referendum, but support for actual EU membership is still split. Some see economic opportunity and stronger international partnerships in joining the EU, while others worry about losing national independence and control over resources.

As the vote approaches, the question of Iceland’s place in Europe is once again at the center of national discussion.