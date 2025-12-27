Major Political, Administrative Changes in Jammu Kashmir on Cards: MP Choudhary Ramzan

SRINAGAR: Hinting at major political and administrative changes on the horizon, National Conference (NC) Rajya Sabha Member Choudhary Ramzan on Saturday said that the Union Home Ministry has assured positive developments for Jammu and Kashmir before December 31 this year.

Speaking at a convention in North Kashmir, Ramzan said the Central government is reviewing its policy on Jammu and Kashmir and that a “powerful and stable government” is in the making.

“We have been assured by the Home Minister that good things are coming for Jammu and Kashmir before December 31″, Ramzan said.

He said the NC delegation had taken up crucial matters—including restoration of statehood and release of prisoners, with Home Minister Amit Shah after a scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister was postponed. “We have put forward all key concerns, and the response from the Home Ministry has been positive and assuring,” he said.

Reaffirming his party’s political stand, Ramzan said the NC’s fight for the restoration of Article 370 remains “alive and active.” He maintained that its revival requires a “Kashmir-friendly” government at the Centre. “We haven’t given up our commitment to Article 370. The BJP’s agenda was to abrogate it, and they will not restore it. But situations change, and governments change, so will the fate of Article 370 when the right government is in place,” he said.

The NC MP urged that Kashmiris should not be unfairly targeted or stereotyped in the name of terrorism. “Terrorism is a global menace, not confined to Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmiris should not be branded as terrorists—they are peace-loving people who have suffered enough,” he said.

He recalled the atmosphere of unity across the region after the recent Pahalgam attack, saying it reflected the collective condemnation of violence by ordinary citizens.

Ramzan said the Home Ministry has already instructed Chief Ministers across India to ensure that Kashmiris studying or working outside the Valley are not harassed. “It’s a welcome move and sign of positive change,” he said.Jammu and Kashmir tourism

The Member Parliament said that his party remains committed to ensuring the development and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “We will not leave any stone unturned in fulfilling our promises, both on governance and on larger political issues tied to the identity of our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq dropping the title of “Hurriyat Chairman” from his X (Twitter) bio, the MP said that the Mirwaiz had the right to live freely and express his will, though his choices appeared to be shaped by prevailing circumstances. “He, too has a right to live, though that right is being curbed in many ways. The decision is his own, but perhaps he has reviewed every aspect before taking it,” Ramzan said.

Commenting on the present status of the Hurriyat, he stated that the organisation “virtually does not exist anymore,” as most of its senior leaders have passed away, while those once associated at lower levels are now joining the mainstream. “There is no Hurriyat anywhere now. Many of those who once held guns or were part of Hurriyat are the same people now running major parties like the RSS and BJP. The change is visible—people are returning to mainstream politics,” Ramzan added. (KNO)