Macron Criticizes Trump’s NATO Rhetoric and “Unrealistic” Iran Plans

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of weakening the NATO alliance by stirring “daily doubt” about America’s commitment to its allies, according to Euro News. Speaking during a state visit to Seoul on Thursday, Macron said that such constant uncertainty “hollows out” the foundations of the organization that has protected the West for decades.

His comments came after Trump told a U.S. newspaper that he was considering pulling America out of NATO, calling it a “paper tiger.” The American president has also criticized European governments for refusing to join a U.S.-led naval operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route now largely blocked by Iran amid the continuing Middle East conflict.

Macron dismissed the idea of using force in the strait as “unrealistic,” warning that any military operation would be dangerous and likely to fail. “It would take too much time and would expose forces to enormous risks from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, who have missiles, coastal defenses, and many other weapons,” he explained. “The solution must come through diplomacy, a ceasefire and a return to negotiations.”

For weeks, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping passages — has nearly stopped, pushing up global oil prices and intensifying tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Macron also accused Trump of sending “mixed signals” that confuse allies and weaken international unity. “When you want to be serious,” Macron said, “you don’t say the opposite every day of what you said the day before. And perhaps you shouldn’t talk every day.”

But the disagreements between the two leaders have also turned personal. Trump recently mocked Macron’s marriage, claiming that the French president’s wife, Brigitte, “treats him extremely badly.” The comment, referencing an old viral video that Macron called “disinformation,” provoked widespread outrage in France.

Lawmakers across the political spectrum, including some of Macron’s critics, condemned Trump’s remark as inappropriate and disrespectful. “We are talking about war and world stability,” said Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of France’s lower house of parliament. “This is not a time for mockery and gossip.”

Manuel Bompard, a left wing opposition leader, agreed. “I often disagree with Macron,” he said, “but no leader deserves that kind of insult.”