Five Nations Condemn Israel’s Gaza City Takeover Plans, Warn of Humanitarian Collapse

Five Foreign Ministers Condemn Israel’s Gaza City Takeover Plans

The foreign ministers of Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand issued a joint rebuke on Friday against Israel’s plan to seize control of Gaza City, warning it would deepen an already dire humanitarian crisis, reported by Euro News.

The ministers said the move—approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet—would “aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of the hostages, and further risk the mass displacement of civilians.” They stressed that “any attempts at annexation or settlement extension violate international law” and urged an immediate end to the war, warning of a looming famine.

The statement also pressed Hamas to release hostages “without precondition” and treat them humanely. In Israel, families of hostages have mounted growing protests calling for a ceasefire to bring loved ones home. “We must end this injustice that has been done to our loved ones for 22 months,” said Einav Zangauker, mother of one captive.

Netanyahu pushed the plan forward against the advice of senior military leaders, including Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who cautioned that such an escalation would endanger hostages and stretch Israeli forces thin. Hamas rejected the move outright, warning that “expanding aggression… will not be a walk in the park.”

The United Nations voiced alarm, with Secretary-General António Guterres’s office calling the decision “gravely” concerning. The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for Sunday.

Meanwhile, aid drops—Italy among the latest contributors—continue over Gaza as the blockade and bombardment choke off ground deliveries. But the UN warns these drops are costly, risky, and insufficient; many parcels land in the sea or in dangerous “red zones,” forcing Palestinians to risk their lives for basic supplies.

Despite global appeals, the UN says only a fraction of the 500–600 daily aid trucks needed are entering Gaza, with much of the cargo stripped before reaching warehouses. Supplies remain piled at the border, awaiting Israeli clearance, as the territory edges ever closer to mass starvation.