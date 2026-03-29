Kashmir’s Northern Areas Defy War Shadows: Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Surges

Gilgit-Baltistan tourism bounces back despite Middle East war In the breathtaking valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir’s Northern Areas, spring has painted a story of quiet courage. Cherry blossoms tumble like pink snow across orchards, while snow-capped giants like K2 stand guard, according to Dawn News. Just weeks ago, many feared the escalating war in the Middle East and soaring fuel prices would empty hotels and silence mountain trails. Yet the opposite is happening: tourism is blooming brighter than the flowers.

Officials from the Gilgit-Baltistan tourism department say applications for foreign adventure permits have already topped last year’s numbers. More than 1,000 climbers and trekkers have applied so far, compared to just 850 by this time in 2025. In Skardu, the heartbeat of the region, streets and viewpoints have filled with excited voices since Eidul Fitr. Families from Pakistan and adventurers from Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia wander the open zones freely or prepare permits for restricted peaks. Flights from Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi land on schedule, and the mighty Karakoram Highway remains open and welcoming.

Local voices tell a warm human tale. Hotel owner Zulfiqar Shigri smiles as he checks his fuller reservation book this year. “Bookings are higher than last spring,” he says. Deputy Commissioner Hamza Murad nods in agreement: the rush of visitors is real and refreshing. Assistant Director Sajid Hussain adds that the main climbing season (June to mid August) still lies ahead, and he feels hopeful if peace holds.

Pakistan’s five 8,000 metre giants – K2, Nanga Parbat and the others continue to draw dreamers worldwide. Last summer saw nearly one million domestic tourists and thousands of foreigners. Global media like CNN have named Gilgit-Baltistan among the world’s must-visit spots, adding extra shine.

Of course, not every cloud has lifted. Some tour operators, worried about long-term Western cancellations, have asked the government to ease entry for Chinese visitors through the Khunjerab Pass. Yet right now, the mood on the ground is one of relief and quiet pride. In Kashmir’s Northern Areas, nature’s beauty and people’s warmth are proving stronger than distant storms. For travellers seeking both adventure and serenity, the high peaks are calling louder than ever.