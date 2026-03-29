Iran Braces for Possible US Ground Push as Marines Arrive in Middle East

In the shadowed heart of a month-long conflict, fresh winds of tension sweep across the Middle East. Iranian leaders have issued a sharp warning, declaring their forces stand ready should American troops set foot on Iranian soil, according to BBC News. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Iran’s men are “waiting for American soldiers to enter on the ground” so they can respond forcefully. He accused the United States of speaking publicly about negotiations while quietly preparing a ground operation.

This strong message comes as the US military strengthens its presence in the region. About 3,500 sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli arrived in the US Central Command area this weekend. The vessel serves as flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, bringing transport aircraft, strike fighters and other tactical assets. Reports suggest the Pentagon has been preparing plans for possible weeks of ground operations, though no final decision has been confirmed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a calmer note on Friday. He said the United States could meet all its goals in Iran “without any ground troops,” adding that the operation remains ahead of schedule and is expected to conclude in a matter of weeks, not months. Rubio stressed that additional forces provide the president with flexibility for any situation that might arise.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues on multiple fronts. Israel reported striking temporary command centres in Tehran. In the Gulf, Emirates Global Aluminium announced that its major plant in Abu Dhabi’s Al Taweelah area suffered “significant damage” from Iranian missile and drone attacks, with some workers sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The EU maritime security body has urged ships to stay clear of Yemeni waters after Iran-backed Houthis fired ballistic missiles toward Israel on Saturday, their first direct strike on Israel during the current war. Israeli defences intercepted the missiles.

As diplomatic whispers and military movements unfold side by side, the region remains on edge. Civilians watch with heavy hearts while leaders weigh the balance between words of dialogue and the steady drum of preparation. The coming days may reveal whether talks or further escalation will shape the path ahead.