Kashmir at a Crossroads: AJK Elections, Boycott Calls and Long March Raise Fears of Showdown

MUZAFFARABAD — Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) enters one of its most uncertain political moments as authorities move ahead with legislative elections despite widespread calls for an election boycott, a region-wide strike and a long march towards Muzaffarabad. The day is expected to test both the government’s commitment to holding the polls and the determination of protesters demanding political and constitutional reforms.

The latest crisis follows months of political negotiations that failed to produce an agreement on demands raised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and other activists. Protest leaders argue that fundamental constitutional, political and human rights concerns remain unresolved. Among the most disputed issues is the constitutional status of 12 reserved assembly seats for refugees from Indian-administered Kashmir living in Pakistan. Protesters say the arrangement weakens the political voice of AJK residents, while the government insists the seats are protected under the constitution and cannot be removed without constitutional amendment.

The government has repeatedly stated that the elections will proceed as scheduled, saying security and administrative arrangements are complete and describing the polls as free, fair and transparent. Officials have also accused the banned JAAC of attempting to disrupt public order, while urging citizens to participate peacefully in the democratic process.

On the other side, several political voices, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have announced an election boycott, arguing that the current political environment does not allow for a credible democratic process. The party says its decision reflects solidarity with public concerns rather than an electoral strategy.

Social media platforms have amplified calls for peaceful protest and the long march, while also carrying competing narratives, claims and counterclaims that remain difficult to verify independently. Online discussions reflect growing public frustration, declining trust in traditional political leadership and increasing demands for institutional reform.

Whether today becomes a peaceful demonstration of public opinion or a direct confrontation will depend on the conduct of both protesters and security forces. What is already clear is that AJK faces a defining political moment, with the outcome likely to shape public confidence, democratic institutions and the region’s political future well beyond election day.