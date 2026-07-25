India’s Education Minister Resigns After Youth Protests Erupt Nationwide

New Delhi: India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after days of intense nationwide protests led by students and youth groups over examination paper leaks, marking a rare political setback for the government.

The protests, among the largest in recent years, were fueled by anger over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a crucial exam for medical admissions, according to AFP. Demonstrators accused authorities of failing to protect the integrity of the exam system and demanded accountability.

Pradhan announced his resignation in a public statement, saying he stepped down to prevent further unrest and to ensure that students’ futures were not affected. He added that maintaining national unity and stability was a priority.

The youth led “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), which spearheaded the movement, celebrated the decision as a victory for democracy. “Cockroaches won… Democracy won,” the group said, as crowds gathered in New Delhi erupted in cheers. Protest leaders dedicated the moment to students who activists say died by suicide following the exam controversy.

The government later confirmed it had accepted key demands from protest leaders, including compensation for affected families, withdrawal of cases against demonstrators, and discussions on major exam reforms.

Tensions had escalated earlier in the week when police used tear gas and batons to disperse protesters marching toward parliament, leaving dozens injured. The crackdown intensified public anger and drew support from opposition leaders, who accused the government of suppressing student voices.

Despite his resignation, Pradhan defended his actions, saying the government had responded quickly by ordering an investigation, canceling the disputed exam, and planning reforms, including a shift to computer-based testing.

The protests also highlighted broader concerns among young Indians, including unemployment, corruption, and lack of accountability. Demonstrators described the movement as a stand for fairness and opportunity.

Opposition figures, including Rahul Gandhi, called the resignation a significant step but urged further action, including accountability for violence against students.

As calm returns, the episode stands as a powerful reminder of the political force of youth voices in India and the growing demand for transparency in institutions that shape their future.