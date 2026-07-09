Jordan Keeps Airspace Open After Iranian Missile Strike

Flights Unchanged as Jordan Intercepts Iranian Missiles

Jordan said its airspace remains fully open and flights are operating as normal, even after Iran launched missile strikes targeting a military base in the country’s east, according to Arab News.

Authorities confirmed on Thursday that 10 ballistic missiles were fired toward the Azraq military base. The Jordanian military said it intercepted eight of them, and no casualties or damage were reported.

Despite the sudden escalation, aviation officials moved quickly to reassure the public. The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said air traffic across the country continues without disruption. Royal Jordanian, the national airline, also confirmed that its flight schedule remains unchanged.

Deifallah Farajat, head of the aviation authority, said all civil aviation facilities have been placed on high alert. He added that operations at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman are running smoothly, reflecting what officials described as a high level of preparedness.

The attack comes amid a sharp rise in regional tensions following the collapse of a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States. Diplomatic efforts between the two sides broke down over disagreements tied to Iran’s nuclear program and the movement of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

In the aftermath, Iran launched missile and drone attacks not only toward Jordan but also targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, signaling a widening of the conflict.

The United States responded with a sweeping military operation, striking around 170 sites inside Iran. According to reports, the targets included both military and civilian infrastructure, such as a key rail bridge linking Iran to Russia and China, as well as strategic locations including Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, and Sirik port.

For Jordan, the immediate focus remains stability at home. While the skies above remain open and flights continue to depart and arrive on time, the events serve as a reminder of how quickly tensions in the region can spill across borders.