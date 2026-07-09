Iran FM warns against US ‘adventurism’ during phone call with Pakistani army chief

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned against continued US “military adventurism” during a phone call with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, as tensions in the region remain high, according to IRNA.

According to Iranian state media, the two officials discussed recent developments, including US military actions that Tehran says violate a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire agreement known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Araghchi condemned the reported US strikes on Iranian territory, calling them a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter, as well as a violation of the ceasefire terms aimed at ending hostilities.

He also criticized recent remarks by US officials, saying they reflect a failure to honor commitments under the agreement and signal a continuation of Washington’s confrontational policies.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated that Iran is prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said the country’s armed forces remain ready to respond to any form of aggression.

The call underscores growing strain around the ceasefire deal, raising questions about its durability amid ongoing military and political tensions.