Israel’s ‘Yellow Line’ Seen as New Berlin Wall

TEHRAN – An Israeli Hebrew-language outlet reported that the temporary “yellow line” imposed by the Israeli regime across Gaza is poised to harden into a de facto border, drawing comparisons to a new Berlin Wall, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The Haaretz newspaper, citing Israeli security sources, said the yellow line may become permanent once a ceasefire is finalized.

The line would effectively partition Gaza, entrenching a division shaped by the regime’s military control.

The paper said Washington has pressed the Israeli regime to approve its “New Gaza” plan, a long-term reconstruction program expected to split the enclave into two regions.

According to the report, the US made this request about a month after the ceasefire agreement took effect.

The “New Gaza” plan focuses on rebuilding areas east of the yellow line, which remain under Israeli military occupation.

The line was originally described as temporary, with Israeli forces intended to withdraw gradually.

Haaretz said US pressure surprised Israeli security officials, but prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to continue with the plan.

The report added that the project’s first phase will begin with rebuilding Rafah, which was devastated during the war.

After that, reconstruction would expand to areas east of the green line, including northern Gaza.

With each completed phase, Israeli forces are expected to pull back, effectively dividing Gaza into an eastern “New Gaza” and a western “Old Gaza,” where nearly two million people continue living under Hamas governance.

Haaretz noted that the project has no fixed timeline and is expected to take years, even as the US pushes for speed.

The paper said Israeli security institutions have raised serious concerns about the American plan, including the lack of coordination between political and military bodies, and Washington’s push to leave “Old Gaza” largely under Israeli military oversight despite rising threats there.

In addition, the report said Israeli officials recently agreed to hand security for reconstruction zones to a “popular forces” group led by Yasser Abushabab, described as cooperating with the Israeli army, starting in Rafah.

Haaretz concluded that the plan’s future remains uncertain amid internal Israeli disputes and intensifying US pressure to reshape realities inside Gaza.