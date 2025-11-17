42 Indian pilgrims die in tragic bus accident near Madinah

RIYADH – Forty-two Indian pilgrims died on Sunday night in a traffic accident on the Makkah-Madinah highway, according to Arab News.

The pilgrims had completed their Umrah rituals in Makkah and were traveling by bus to Madinah when the tragedy occurred.

The driver of the bus reportedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tanker filled with diesel. Many passengers were asleep when the accident occurred, according to reports.

Rescue teams said the bus was completely engulfed by flames, making identification of victims challenging. Three people are reportedly in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Indian mission stated on Monday: “In light of a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims near Madinah, a 24×7 control room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah.”

India’s consulate and embassy officials have contacted the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry and other local authorities, and have gone to the site to assist.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences.

“Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured.

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” Modi posted on X.

Others who have sent condolences include Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and India’s main opposition Congress Party.

A toll-free helpline 8002440003 has been set up.

The Makkah-Madinah route is an eight-lane expressway with a speed limit of 140 kph for small vehicles, and 120 kph for buses.

Saudi Arabia has a considerable budget for road safety and maintenance. The Saudi General Authority for Roads last year launched a “Road Code” to assist with the planning, maintenance and safety of infrastructure.

Also the authority is working to reduce deaths on the roads to less than five per 100,000 people by 2030. __Photo courtesy X