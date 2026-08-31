Israel Signs €3 Billion Air Defence Deal With Greece

TEL AVIV: Israel and Greece have signed a defence agreement worth approximately €3 billion, under which Israel will establish a new, multi-layered air defence system for Greece.

The Israeli Defence Ministry announced the deal on August 31, describing it as the largest defence export agreement in the history of relations between the two countries. It is also one of the biggest arms deals ever signed by Israel, as reported by Hurriyet Daily News.

Known as the “Achilles Shield”, the system will combine Israeli-made weapons, radar technology and a national command-and-control network. The package includes the David’s Sling, Barak MX and SPYDER interception systems, along with advanced air-surveillance radars.

The equipment will be produced by Israeli defence companies Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries, including its subsidiary ELTA Systems. A separate €26 million agreement will provide Greece with Rafael’s systems for protection against drones.

The main agreement was signed in Tel Aviv by Israeli Defence Ministry Director General Major General (Res.) Amir Baram and his Greek counterpart, Ioannis Bouras.

Greece’s Defence Ministry said the purchase formed part of the biggest reform of the country’s armed forces in its history. Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said rapid technological progress had made older military doctrines outdated. He added that Greece was the first European Union country to adopt an air defence network of this kind.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the two countries shared strategic interests and faced common regional challenges. He said Israel and Greece would continue expanding their military and strategic cooperation, in an apparent reference to Türkiye.

Greece is among only four European NATO members that spend at least three per cent of their gross domestic product on defence. Its long-running tensions with Türkiye have contributed to its focus on military modernisation.

Israel has also faced growing friction with Türkiye after striking a former military base in northwestern Syria, saying it wanted to prevent Turkish forces from deploying there.