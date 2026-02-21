Iran Will Not Bow to Pressure, President Tells Paralympic Champions

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 — Iran’s president declared on Saturday that the nation will never give in to outside pressure, as he honored the country’s Paralympic medalists for their determination and courage, according to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran, Masoud Pezeshkian praised the athletes as symbols of resilience, saying their refusal to surrender to hardship reflects the spirit of the Iranian people. “Just as you did not yield to obstacles on your path to victory, our nation and government will not surrender to bullying or coercion,” he told the gathering.

The president said his administration remains committed to serving all citizens, not only those who bring sporting glory, but also those who work quietly to strengthen the country. He pledged to expand opportunities for individuals striving to advance Iran’s development and honor.

Pezeshkian acknowledged that the government faces challenges and shortcomings, but stressed that efforts are underway to address them. He said people who refuse to be defined by barriers and who push themselves toward excellence are especially valuable to the nation, because they carry its dignity and pride forward.

He also warned that Iran’s adversaries continually seek to create difficulties for the country. Yet, he added, unity and solidarity among Iranians will help overcome external pressure and internal problems alike.

The ceremony celebrated Iran’s Paralympic champions, whose achievements have drawn national admiration. Their success, the president said, demonstrates that determination and courage can turn limitations into strength; a lesson he urged all citizens to embrace as Iran pursues progress in the face of challenges.