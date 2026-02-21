Ukraine Strike Reaches Deep Into Russia, Claims Moscow Region

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb. 21 — A Ukrainian strike has reportedly hit a facility deep inside Russia, far beyond the usual front lines, raising fresh questions about the growing reach of the war, according to Kronen Zeitung.

According to regional governor Aleksandr Bretschalow, Ukrainian aerial weapons struck a site in Russia’s Udmurtia region, about 1,400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. He said the attack caused damage and injuries, with 11 people hurt and three hospitalized.

Unverified reports suggested the target was a missile related factory in the city of Votkinsk. Images circulating on social media from areas west of the Ural Mountains appeared to show fire and structural damage, though officials have not confirmed the footage.

Russian authorities gave limited details. The Defense Ministry reported intercepting Ukrainian drones over several other regions and the Crimean Peninsula but did not mention Udmurtia. In the regional capital Izhevsk, airport operations were briefly suspended during an air-raid alert.

Ukrainian media outlets offered a different account, saying the strike may have involved long-range “Flamingo” cruise missiles rather than drones. The weapon, reportedly developed by Ukrainian defense firm Fire Point, is said to reach targets up to 3,000 kilometers away, enough to cover most of European Russia. These claims could not be independently verified.

Separately, Russian military bloggers reported another attack that allegedly sparked a fire at a gas-processing plant in the southeastern Russian city of Samara. Local authorities there have not issued an official statement.

Meanwhile, on the battlefield inside Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces were advancing in the eastern Donetsk region. State news agency RIA reported that Russian troops had captured the settlement of Karpiwka.

If confirmed, the strike in Udmurtia would mark one of the deepest Ukrainian attacks into Russian territory since the war began, underscoring how the conflict continues to widen in scope and intensity.