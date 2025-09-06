Appeals Court Orders Trump to Release Foreign Aid Funds

A federal appeals court on Friday blocked the Trump administration from unilaterally slashing billions in foreign aid, ruling that the White House must follow congressional spending directives.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court order requiring the administration to disburse roughly $11 billion in congressionally approved aid before allocations expire at the end of September. The court offered little explanation, noting only that the administration had failed to meet the “stringent requirements” needed to pause the ruling while its appeal proceeds. Judge Justin Walker, a Trump appointee, dissented.

The case stems from lawsuits filed by aid groups that expected to compete for funding this year. The administration had signaled plans to spend $6.5 billion but attempted to withhold an additional $4 billion earmarked for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which it has sought to pare back.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled the administration cannot refuse to spend money appropriated by Congress, emphasizing that appropriations law binds the executive unless lawmakers amend it. Ali rejected the White House’s use of a “pocket rescission” — a tactic allowing funds to be frozen for 45 days — warning it would let presidents run out the clock on Congress’s power of the purse.

The funds in dispute support foreign aid, U.N. peacekeeping, and democracy programs abroad. Ali said he acted quickly so higher courts could weigh in before the fiscal year ends September 30.

The Supreme Court has already stepped into the case once, ordering the administration to reimburse aid groups for work already completed. Whether Trump’s team can still find legal ground to withhold the disputed $4 billion remains uncertain.