Iran says it seized US underwater drone in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday it had detected and seized an American unmanned underwater vehicle at the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil shipping lanes.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy described the operation as a “complex intelligence and operational mission” carried out in the early hours of the day. The underwater drone, it said, was equipped with advanced technology and had been delivered to the US Navy in 2025, according to Mehr News Agency.

The Guards said the vehicle is now in Iranian possession and promised to release images of the captured system in the coming hours. The announcement marks another tense episode in a waterway where Iranian and American forces have repeatedly come into close contact in recent years.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel between Iran and Oman, handles a large share of global oil exports. Any disruption there can send shockwaves through energy markets and raise fears of wider conflict.

Tehran has long accused Washington of using unmanned systems to gather intelligence and monitor its military activity in the Gulf. The US, for its part, has said its operations in the region are lawful and aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation.

The seizure comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Iran and its allies locked in a shadow war with Israel and the United States across the Middle East. Previous incidents in the Gulf have included the detention of foreign tankers, attacks on shipping, and confrontations between naval vessels.

By publicising the capture, Iran appears keen to signal its ability to monitor and challenge foreign military presence near its shores. The IRGC’s promise to publish images suggests it wants the episode to resonate both at home and abroad, showcasing a technological and operational win.

It was not immediately clear whether Washington would comment on the incident or seek the return of the vehicle through diplomatic or military channels.