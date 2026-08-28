Iran Links Hormuz Reopening to US Concessions

TEHRAN: Iran has signalled that it remains open to diplomatic talks with the United States, but says Washington must first abandon its campaign of economic pressure.

“Putting diplomacy back on track isn’t impossible,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X on Friday. He said progress would depend on the United States recognising that “pressure doesn’t work.”

The comments came six months after the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel began, causing widespread instability across the Middle East. Mediators, including Pakistan and Qatar, have spent months trying to bring the conflict to an end, but their efforts have so far failed to produce a final peace agreement, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

A ceasefire reached in April ended the most intense fighting. In June, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at paving the way for a permanent settlement. However, Washington later declared what it called “economic warfare” against Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the centre of the diplomatic dispute. Iran closed the strategic waterway at the start of the war and has held talks with Oman, Pakistan and Qatar about its future. Tehran insists that the strait will remain closed until Washington lifts its naval counter-blockade and removes sanctions, as required under the June memorandum.

A US blockade of Iranian ports has also placed pressure on petrol supplies, particularly as Iran faces a shortage of domestic production.

Iranian lawmaker Esmail Kowsari warned that if the United States failed to honour its commitments, Iran would keep the strait closed and consider offensive action against American interests.

The United States is seeking to weaken Iran economically, but analysts question how effective the strategy will be. Tehran has endured decades of sanctions, while China, one of Iran’s major trading partners, has defended its relationship with the country and promised to protect its interests.