US backing for Israel hits record low as Gaza war drags on

Support for Israel among American voters has sunk to its lowest level since the Gaza war began, a new Fox News poll shows, as fatigue and frustration grow over the conflict’s human cost and unclear endgame.

Just 48% of registered voters now say they side more with Israelis than Palestinians, down from 54% in June and far below the 68% who backed Israel at the start of the war in October 2023, when only 18% leaned toward the Palestinians. Today, 38% say they side more with Palestinians, reflecting a steady shift in public mood as images of destruction and displacement dominate headlines, reported by Arab News.

The drop is sharpest among women, Hispanic voters, adults under 45, college graduates and Democrats, all groups where support for Israel has fallen by at least 20 percentage points since late 2023. Even among Republicans, backing for Israel has slipped by 10 points, suggesting the erosion crosses party lines.

The poll, conducted September 11–14 among 1,211 registered voters, also captures widening doubts about the Trump administration’s approach to the region, particularly its handling of the separate war with Iran. A solid 71% say the White House lacks a clear plan to end that conflict, while 60% call US military action against Iran the wrong decision, compared with 37% who support it.

Together, the numbers sketch a public increasingly wary of open‑ended military engagement and skeptical that current strategies are leading anywhere but deeper into crisis. For policymakers, the message is hard to ignore: as the Gaza war continues and regional tensions simmer, the once‑solid wall of American support for Israel is showing visible cracks.