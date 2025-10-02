Iran Blasts G7 Over Nuclear Statement, Calls Sanctions Push ‘Illegal

Iran Condemns G7 Statement on Nuclear Program, Calls It “Deceitful”

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday denounced the Group of Seven (G7) over its latest statement on Tehran’s nuclear activities, accusing the bloc of distortion and hypocrisy, reported by Mehr News Agency.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, in a statement published on his Telegram channel, described the G7 position as “deceitful” and an endorsement of unlawful actions. He specifically criticized the support voiced by G7 members for efforts by the United States and three European nations to reinstate lapsed UN Security Council sanctions through the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s (JCPOA) dispute resolution process, known as the “Snapback Mechanism.”

Baghaei argued the maneuver lacked “any legal or logical basis” and insisted the G7’s endorsement could not legitimize what he termed a “fundamentally illegal” move.

Rejecting the claim that the United States and its European allies had acted in good faith to prevent escalation, Baghaei pointed instead to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and its continued “violations of international law.” He accused the European “Troika” of blindly following U.S. policy, failing to meet their nuclear deal obligations, and ignoring Iran’s diplomatic initiatives while backing Israeli and American military actions against Iranian facilities.

The spokesperson further blasted what he called the G7’s “hypocritical silence” on Israel’s nuclear arsenal, labeling Israel a “genocidal regime.” He argued that Western powers had “no moral authority” to lecture others on non-proliferation while disregarding their own responsibilities toward international peace and security.

Baghaei concluded that the United States and its allies remain the principal culprits behind the nuclear standoff, while Iran continues to insist its program is peaceful.