Pakistan Journalists Assaulted in Police Raid on National Press Club

Police Storm Islamabad Press Club, Assault Journalists; Government Apologizes



ISLAMABAD — A police raid on the National Press Club (NPC) Thursday has sparked outrage across Pakistan after officers stormed the building, assaulted journalists, and vandalized its premises during a protest linked to unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, according to The News.



The Awami Action Committee, which has been leading demonstrations in AJK, had called a protest outside the NPC. Police arrested participants and, moments later, forced their way into the press club, breaking down doors and even scaling walls. Witnesses said officers behaved “as if terrorists were inside,” attacking media workers, smashing cameras, and beating journalists—even those sitting in the cafeteria.



Senior journalists repeatedly told officers no demonstrators were inside, but the assault continued. Furniture was destroyed, equipment confiscated, and staff detained.



“This aggression is unprecedented. Even during dictatorships, such behavior was never witnessed,” said Afzal Butt, president of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). “The police will have to answer for this violence, or journalists will protest strongly.”



The incident drew swift condemnation from press clubs across the country, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and major journalist organizations, which described the raid as an act of “terrorism” and part of a wider campaign to intimidate media workers.



Hours later, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry visited the NPC, delivering an unconditional apology on behalf of the federal government. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an inquiry and disciplinary action, while Information Minister Attaullah Tarar promised accountability.



Journalist bodies, however, vowed continued resistance. “This was not just an attack on reporters,” they said in a joint statement, “it was an attack on press freedom in Pakistan.”