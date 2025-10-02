Austria Carries Out Another Deportation to Syria

Austria has resumed deportations of Syrian nationals, transferring another man back to his homeland today. According to the Interior Ministry, the man had served a prison sentence in Austria for property and violent crimes before his removal, according to ORF News.

Austria remains, by its own admission, the only country currently carrying out deportations to Syria. This marks the third such case.

The man’s case had briefly drawn the intervention of the European Court of Human Rights, which temporarily halted his deportation in August. That suspension was lifted last week, clearing the way for today’s transfer.

In a written statement, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) underscored that deportations of Syrians convicted of crimes would continue to be enforced. He also noted that preparations were under way for the deportation of offenders to Afghanistan.