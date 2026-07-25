Iran Says US Death Toll Surpasses 200 After Islamabad MoU Violation

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that more than 200 American soldiers were killed after what it described as the United States’ violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The claim was made by IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi, according to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA.

Mohebi said the casualty figures released by US authorities are “completely false” and insisted that the actual number of American deaths in Operation Nasr-2 is higher than 200. He also claimed that the number of injured US personnel is significantly greater, although he did not provide any supporting evidence.

The IRGC spokesperson further alleged that Iranian forces carried out coordinated attacks on eight US troop deployment centers. He claimed that one of the strikes destroyed 20 military hangars, describing the operation as a major success against American forces.

Criticizing the US leadership, Mohebi accused American military commanders of misleading their own citizens by concealing the true scale of the damage and casualties. He urged the American public not to accept official statements without question.

He also called on the US government to allow independent journalists to visit the alleged strike locations and assess the extent of the damage and the number of casualties firsthand.

The claims made by the IRGC have not been independently verified, and no immediate response from US officials was available at the time of reporting.