Houthis Tighten Grip Near Bab al-Mandab, Oil Fears Rise

Pakistan Draws Line: Troops in Saudi Arabia for Defence Only

SANAA: The long war in Yemen has suddenly gathered speed again, as fresh electronic and print media reports describe a sharp rise in fighting.



Saudi forces, especially the Saudi air force have intensified operations against the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah.

A Turkish news agency reported yesterday that Pakistan’s air force was taking part in Saudi led air strikes on the Houthis, but independent outlets have so far been unable to confirm the claim.



Riyadh is pressing both Pakistan and Turkey to send more ground troops to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca defence pact, yet Ankara has promised only logistical and technological support, with some accounts suggesting the turkish agreement itself is limited to that scope.



Islamabad, which has long agreed in principle to deploy ground forces under the pact, drew a clear line yesterday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistani troops in Saudi Arabia would be restricted to defensive duties and would not be authorised to cross Saudi borders for offensive operations.



On the same day, the UN Security Council condemned Houthi actions, but the Iran backed group, along with allies such as Hezbollah, has repeatedly shown that UN resolutions and decades of sanctions carry little deterrent effect.



Recent missile and drone strikes on Saudi cities and energy sites wounded at least 73 people, underlining the group’s continued reach.



The latest reports indicate that Ansar Allah has tightened its grip near the Bab al-Mandab strait after capturing the port city of Mocha, placing the movement beside one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes.



Analysts warn that any sustained disruption there could push global oil and gas prices sharply higher, feeding inflation and making life harder for ordinary households.



The shift in the Gulf conflict is raising fears of a wider regional war, with fighting in Yemen spreading quickly and drawing in more external actors. Many observers argue that only the United States, Iran, and Israel can realistically bring the fighting to an end, while other major powers watch from the sidelines.



Whatever the outcome, civilians across the region and increasingly beyond it are paying the heaviest price, and may continue to do so for years.