AJK Election Process Stalls Amid Kashmir-Wide Strikes and Uncertainty

RAWALPINDI: The election process for three refugee constituencies of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly got off to a slow and uncertain start on Tuesday, as not a single candidate submitted nomination papers on the opening day of the filing period, according to The Express Tribune.

Election officials issued the final electoral rolls for the three refugee seats covering Rawalpindi, Islamabad and parts of the Rawalpindi Division. However, despite the formal launch of the nomination process for all 45 constituencies of the AJK Legislative Assembly, returning officers’ offices remained largely deserted.

The three constituencies — LA-43 Valley-IV, LA-44 Valley-V and Jammu-VI — witnessed no activity from prospective candidates, political workers or party representatives. According to election officials, no nomination papers were filed and no candidate even obtained nomination forms during the first day of the process.

The lack of participation comes against the backdrop of an increasingly uncertain political situation in AJK. A continuing shutdown and wheel-jam strike called by the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has disrupted daily life across the region. The protest movement has persisted despite a fierce crackdown by authorities. International media reports have highlighted incidents in which protesters were killed or injured during clashes and law-enforcement operations, further deepening tensions and public anxiety.

Political observers believe the ongoing unrest, repeated strikes, demonstrations and security concerns have discouraged candidates from entering the electoral arena. As a result, speculation is growing that the election schedule could be revised if the current situation does not improve.

Among the refugee constituencies, LA-43 Valley-IV consists entirely of Rawalpindi city and has 3,346 registered voters, including 1,750 men and 1,596 women. LA-44 Valley-V covers Rawalpindi and Islamabad and has 3,754 voters, comprising 1,945 men and 1,809 women.

Jammu-VI is the largest of the three constituencies. It includes Rawalpindi city, the entire Rawalpindi Division, Islamabad and extends to Gilgit-Baltistan. The constituency has 20,807 registered voters, including 11,222 men and 9,585 women.

With nomination centres standing empty and political uncertainty continuing to dominate the region, the future course of the AJK election process remains unclear.