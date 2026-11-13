US Deports More Than 483,000 People in a Single Year

The United States has deported more than 483,000 people in a single fiscal year, marking a historic high for the country’s immigration enforcement agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Department of Homeland Security announced that the deportations took place during the fiscal year that ended in September, describing the figure as the highest annual total in ICE’s history.

The record comes as President Donald Trump intensifies his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, making mass deportations a central part of his political agenda since returning to the White House, according to Austrian Press Agency.

However, the sharp rise in deportations has also sparked growing concern among human rights organisations. Critics have raised serious questions about the treatment of migrants and the methods used to remove them from the country. They argue that some people are being deported to third countries, rather than to their countries of birth or origin, leaving them in unfamiliar and potentially unsafe environments.

Rights groups have also criticised the alleged denial of proper legal opportunities for migrants to challenge their deportation orders in court. They warn that such practices could put vulnerable people at risk and undermine their fundamental right to a fair hearing.

Figures released by the Department of Homeland Security highlight the dramatic shift in US immigration policy. During the previous fiscal year under former President Joe Biden, the country recorded around 271,000 deportations; considerably fewer than the latest total.

The figures reflect a tougher approach to immigration under Trump, but they have also reignited a wider debate over border security, government authority and human rights. As Washington pushes ahead with its deportation drive, questions remain over how the country can enforce its immigration laws while protecting the dignity and legal rights of those affected.