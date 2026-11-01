Mass Arrests in London Ahead of Palestine Action Ban Appeal

London police arrested 325 people on Saturday during a large demonstration in support of Palestine Action, just days before the UK’s highest court is due to examine the government’s controversial ban on the group, reported by Arab News.

Protesters gathered outside the US Embassy in London for what organisers described as a “mass action.” The protest came ahead of a two day Supreme Court hearing beginning on Wednesday, which will consider the government’s decision in July 2025 to outlaw Palestine Action under anti terror legislation.

The Metropolitan Police said most of those arrested, 320 people, were detained for expressing support for a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act. The remaining arrests involved other alleged offences.

Under the ban, Palestine Action has been placed on the same legal blacklist as groups such as Hamas. Membership of, or public support for, the organisation is now a criminal offence that can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

The law has already led to more than 4,000 arrests, according to campaigners and police figures. Those detained include elderly protesters and Holocaust survivors, many of whom say they are challenging what they see as an excessive restriction on free speech.

The US government also designated Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation in August, as President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies its campaign against left-wing political movements.

A smaller demonstration took place outside the US consulate in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, on Saturday. Police Scotland said no arrests were made at the time.

However, officers said they were reviewing footage and other evidence to identify people who wore T-shirts or carried banners expressing support for the banned group. Further action may follow, the force said.

Supporters of Palestine Action argue that the ban criminalises political expression and peaceful protest. The government maintains that the prohibition is necessary because of the group’s activities.

The Supreme Court hearing is expected to become a major test of where Britain draws the line between national security laws and the right to protest.