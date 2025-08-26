Germany Reopens Door to Afghans Stranded in Pakistan

Germany has lifted its suspension on admitting Afghan refugees, ending months of uncertainty for families trapped in Pakistan. The Foreign Ministry in Berlin announced Tuesday that exit procedures are resuming, with the first arrivals expected within days on commercial flights routed through Dubai or Istanbul, reported by Kronen Zeitung.

The decision follows growing legal pressure in Germany and Pakistan’s looming deadline to expel Afghan refugees by September 1. Among those at risk are some 2,000 Afghans promised protection by Germany but left stranded in Pakistan as deportations intensified.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that individuals with prior approval hold a legal right to come. “People should not have to sue,” he said. “We are bound by law, and that means fulfilling our commitments quickly.” Each case, he noted, will still undergo a security review.

Human rights groups and lawyers had long condemned the suspension, calling it both unlawful and inhumane. Attorney Matthias Lehnert, who represents several families, argued the government is doing “only the absolute minimum” — merely what courts have forced it to do. Still, he stressed, those with approvals must be granted visas.

For families facing expulsion under Taliban rule, Germany’s move offers not just a legal remedy but a fragile hope. After months in limbo, the prospect of boarding a flight may soon mark the first step toward safety.