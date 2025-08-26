Pakistan’s opp leader From Jail: PTI Must Boycott By-Polls, Resist ‘Selective Justice

ISLAMABAD — Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has instructed his party to boycott the upcoming by-elections and to resign from parliamentary committees, in what he framed as a rejection of “unlawful disqualifications” and “selective justice.”

The directives came during a meeting at Adiala Jail, where Khan remains in solitary confinement. Present were his sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with senior PTI figures Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Salman Akram Raja, and Barrister Ali Zafar. According to Aleema, Khan told them that contesting by-polls would only “legitimize the injustices” inflicted on the party.

“The political committee will deliberate,” Aleema told reporters afterward, “but Khan sahib’s stance is firm. Participating in these elections means accepting the selective application of justice.” She quoted her brother as saying: “Keeping me in solitary confinement will not break me. I will not bow down, nor will I make any deal.”

Khan’s health was described as “stable,” though Aleema noted he was facing an eye condition requiring medical treatment. A formal request has been filed for examination by doctors from PIMS hospital.

Beyond electoral strategy, Khan also used the meeting to criticize the broader political climate. He condemned the state’s tightening grip on mainstream media, calling it “devoid of credibility under state control,” and voiced outrage at the forced repatriation of Afghan refugees, saying he felt “ashamed” of Pakistan’s treatment of vulnerable Afghans.

He also expressed sorrow over flood devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, linking the disaster to his long-standing “Billion Tree Tsunami” environmental project, which he said underscored the importance of long-term resilience.

On personal matters, Khan’s sisters condemned the arrests of their sons, Shershah and Shahrez. Uzma asked pointedly: “Shahrez is a businessman and has represented Pakistan in sports. What threat did he pose?” Aleema added: “If they want to arrest someone, arrest me — but targeting our children shows their fear.”

Aleema also denied rumors of friction with PTI’s legal team, confirming that Khan had rejected Salman Akram Raja’s resignation and reaffirmed him as a “trusted advisor and part of the family.” Raja himself later confirmed his resignation was not accepted and that the political committee would reconvene to finalize PTI’s boycott strategy.

Barrister Gohar, speaking separately, revealed PTI is preparing a major public rally in September to demand judicial independence and Khan’s release. “It will be a rally for democracy and judicial freedom,” he said, adding that Khan’s jail privileges, including access to books, newspapers, and television, had recently been restored.

Even behind bars, Khan remains the central force shaping PTI’s political calculus. His decision to reject by-elections not only signals continued defiance but also sets the stage for a wider confrontation with Pakistan’s institutions — a confrontation that now moves from courtrooms and prisons toward the streets.