India’s Bid for UN Security Council Seat Gains Backing from UK PM Starmer

MUMBAI — British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday threw his weight behind India’s long-standing quest for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, declaring that New Delhi deserves its “rightful place” in the world body’s highest decision-making forum, reported by NDTV.

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi after talks in Mumbai, Starmer’s endorsement adds to a growing chorus of international support. The United States, France, Germany, Russia, Japan, Brazil, and the African Union have all voiced backing for India’s claim, arguing that the Security Council must reflect today’s geopolitical realities rather than those of the post-World War II era.

At present, China remains the only Asian nation with a permanent seat, a reality that has long rankled New Delhi. India has pressed for reforms, calling for a more equitable global order that includes voices from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Last year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres acknowledged India’s case but stressed the decision lies with member states.

Beyond geopolitics, the meeting in Mumbai spotlighted the strengthening of UK–India ties. The leaders welcomed the recent trade deal under which India will lower tariffs on British imports such as whisky and medical devices, while the UK reduces duties on Indian textiles, food, and footwear. With bilateral trade exceeding $54 billion and investments supporting more than 600,000 jobs, both sides emphasized the growing economic partnership.

Modi described the UK and India as “natural partners” working toward global stability, whether in the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, or West Asia. Starmer, meanwhile, hailed India’s “remarkable growth story” and the deepening connections between the two democracies—from Bollywood to football, digital innovation to defense cooperation.