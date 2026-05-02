Pakistan Rejects UK Remarks as Border Tensions with Afghanistan Rise

Tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have drawn fresh international attention after Pakistan criticized recent remarks by a British diplomat, calling them “one-sided” and lacking a full understanding of the situation, according to Dawn News.

The comments came after the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Richard Lindsay, expressed concern over reports of civilian casualties in eastern Afghanistan, including in Kunar province. Referring to information shared by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Lindsay urged restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.

In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said such statements did not reflect the broader security challenges along the border. Officials pointed to what they described as continued cross-border attacks and infiltration attempts originating from Afghan territory, despite a temporary pause in hostilities earlier this year.

The recent tensions follow a series of military exchanges between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban forces. Islamabad says its operations have targeted militant infrastructure, while rejecting allegations that civilians were deliberately harmed. Afghan authorities, however, have raised concerns about civilian casualties.

The situation has raised wider concerns about regional stability, with renewed calls for diplomatic engagement. In recent months, countries including Türkiye and Qatar have attempted to mediate between the two sides, encouraging dialogue and de-escalation. More recently, China has also signaled interest in playing a constructive role, reflecting growing international concern over the conflict.

Meanwhile, officials on both sides have exchanged strong statements. Pakistan has accused armed groups operating from Afghan soil of carrying out attacks on civilians, while Afghan representatives have denied these claims and criticized Pakistan’s military actions.

As tensions persist, international observers warn that without sustained dialogue, the risk of further violence remains high. Efforts by regional and global actors to bring both sides to the negotiating table may prove crucial in preventing a deeper crisis along the volatile border.