Israel to Call Up 50,000 Reservists as Gaza Offensive Enters New Phase

Jerusalem — Israel is preparing to summon an additional 50,000 reservists as its military readies a new phase of operations in Gaza’s most densely packed neighborhoods, a senior Israeli military official confirmed Wednesday, reported by Arab News.

The move, which will nearly double the number of active reservists to 120,000, signals a dramatic escalation. Troops are expected to push deeper into Gaza City—into areas where the Israeli army has not yet fought and where Hamas maintains strongholds. Soldiers are already active in Zeitoun and Jabaliya, laying the groundwork for the broader offensive, pending final approval from the chief of staff.

The official, speaking anonymously under military rules, did not specify when the expanded operation would begin.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has framed the campaign as essential to both the release of the remaining hostages and to ensuring Hamas and allied militants “can never again threaten Israel.” The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants stormed southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people—mostly civilians—and abducting 251. While most hostages have since been freed, Hamas insists it will release the rest only in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

The prospect of a new offensive in Gaza City and the central refugee camps has deepened global criticism. Aid groups warn it could trigger yet another wave of mass displacement, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are already sheltering in Gaza’s ruins. The city also holds much of the enclave’s remaining critical infrastructure.

Though mediators say a ceasefire framework has been drafted with Hamas’s approval, Israel’s response is uncertain, with members of Netanyahu’s coalition rejecting any phased deal that falls short of Hamas’s total defeat.