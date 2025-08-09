Kashmir’s Kulgam Standoff Enters Ninth Day: Two Soldiers Killed in Fierce Gun Battle

Kulgam, Jammu & Kashmir — August 9 The counterterror operation unfolding in the dense alpine forests of Kulgam has entered its ninth day, claiming the lives of two Indian Army soldiers and injuring two more in an intense overnight exchange of fire. The prolonged standoff, one of the longest in recent years, underscores the peril security forces face as they close in on a small but highly trained group of militants, reported by GK news.

The fallen soldiers—Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh—were killed in close-quarters combat. Their sacrifice drew solemn tributes from Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chinar Corps, and the Army’s Northern Command, all vowing solidarity with the bereaved families.

The militants, believed to include Lashkar-e-Toiba operatives, are entrenched in rugged, forested terrain where visibility is poor and the risk of ambush remains high. Security officials suspect at least three of the five militants are foreign fighters trained in advanced jungle warfare.

The operation began last Friday following credible intelligence of a large militant presence in the Akhal region. Since then, hundreds of personnel from the Army, Police, CRPF, and elite para-commandos have been deployed. Drones, thermal imaging, and attack helicopters are in constant use, with aerial units dropping precision munitions on identified hideouts.

Despite the overwhelming force, wet weather and treacherous slopes have slowed the advance. Civilians in nearby areas have been relocated, while senior military and police commanders oversee tactics on the ground.

The standoff follows a recent high-altitude encounter near Srinagar that eliminated three Pakistani militants linked to April’s Pahalgam attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, calling the Kulgam siege “a test of resolve in the face of entrenched militancy.”

Officials say the operation will continue until every militant is neutralized—however long it takes.