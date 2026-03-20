Defiant Iran Leader Rejects Domination Claims Amid Rising Casualties

TEHRAN — Iran’s Supreme Leader delivered a defiant message on Friday, denouncing what he called the “delusion” of the United States and Israel seeking to dominate the region through force, according to Al Jazeera News. The sharp rebuke came amid escalating airstrikes and mounting casualties in the conflict that began February 28 with surprise U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iranian targets.

The war, now in its third week, has left deep scars across the Middle East. Iran’s Red Crescent reports at least 204 children among the dead, with the overall toll in Iran surpassing 1,444 lives. In neighboring Lebanon, more than 1,000 people have perished in Israeli strikes. The human cost continues to rise as both sides trade blows, with no clear path to de-escalation in sight.

Recent days have brought fresh losses for Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the death of its spokesperson, General Ali Mohammad Naini, in an overnight air attack claimed by Israel. Reports also indicate the killing of Iranian General Ismail Ahmadi, head of intelligence for the Basij paramilitary forces. These targeted strikes form part of a broader campaign that has already claimed numerous senior officials since the conflict’s opening hours.

Amid the violence, millions of Muslims across the region observed Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, while Iranians also celebrated Nowruz, their traditional New Year. Festivities unfolded under the constant shadow of war, prayers in streets near restricted holy sites, quiet family gatherings interrupted by distant explosions, a poignant reminder of lives upended.

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified criticism of NATO allies on Friday, labeling them “cowards” for what he sees as insufficient support in the campaign against Iran. He has repeatedly urged partners to help secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway disrupted by the fighting and driving up global energy prices.

As the death toll climbs and leaders on all sides harden their positions, the region holds its breath. A live tracker of casualties across affected areas offers a grim, running count of the war’s human price, underscoring how quickly hopes for restraint have faded.