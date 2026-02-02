Euro’s Rally Puts ECB in a Tight Spot

The European Central Bank faces an unwelcome challenge this week as the surging euro threatens to disrupt the fragile economic recovery across its 21-nation currency union, acccording to Hurriyet Daily News.

When policymakers gather in Frankfurt on February 5, they’re widely expected to hold interest rates steady for the fifth consecutive meeting. With inflation hovering just below the ECB’s 2 percent target, the decision seems straightforward enough. Yet beneath the surface, currency turbulence is brewing trouble.

The euro has been climbing steadily against the dollar, driven largely by anxiety over President Donald Trump’s unpredictable economic policies. Last week, the single currency briefly touched a four-and-a-half year peak above $1.20 after Trump seemingly welcomed a weaker dollar. That spike has set off alarm bells at the ECB.

A stronger euro cuts both ways. On one hand, it makes imports cheaper, potentially dragging inflation even lower precisely what the ECB doesn’t need. On the other, it threatens Europe’s export powerhouses, particularly Germany, by making their goods more expensive for foreign buyers.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged the concern last week, calling the rising euro “a considerable additional burden” for the nation’s export industry. For a region just beginning to find its economic footing, the timing couldn’t be worse.

The paradox is striking: while ECB President Christine Lagarde has championed the euro’s potential as a global reserve currency, especially as Trump’s policies shake confidence in the dollar, a too strong euro could undermine the very export driven economy that underpins European prosperity.

For now, analysts expect no policy changes this week. Lagarde will likely remain cautiously noncommittal about future rate cuts. But if the euro continues its ascent, pressure will mount for action. Economist Carsten Brzeski suggests that further strengthening could “clearly increase” the odds of a rate cut when the ECB meets again in March.

The question hanging over Frankfurt: How do you celebrate your currency’s growing stature while preventing it from choking your economic recovery?