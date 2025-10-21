EU Clamps Down on Dangerous Drivers with Bloc-Wide Ban Rule

EU Adopts New Rule to Enforce Driving Bans Across the Bloc

The European Parliament has approved sweeping reforms to driving laws, ensuring that reckless drivers banned in one EU country will no longer find refuge on the roads of another.

Under the new legislation, a driving ban issued for serious traffic offences, such as drunk or drug-impaired driving, excessive speeding, or crashes causing death or injury, will now apply throughout the European Union. Until now, offenders disqualified in one member state could often continue driving elsewhere, as suspensions were not automatically recognized across borders.

The change closes a loophole that left nearly 40% of foreign traffic offences unpunished. “The decision of suspension and withdrawal will be recognised and enforced throughout Europe,” said Italian MEP Matteo Ricci, who shepherded the bill through Parliament.

Once a disqualification is imposed, the issuing country must notify the state that granted the driver’s license using a standardized EU certificate. That country then has 15 days to enforce the ban. However, exceptions remain: a state may refuse enforcement if the offence would not carry an equivalent penalty under its own laws, such as varying thresholds for drink-driving or speeding violations.

Beyond enforcement, the package introduces digital driver’s licenses, new safety standards, and updated training rules aimed at modernizing Europe’s roads. The digital licence, accessible via smartphone will gradually replace the plastic card, though drivers can still request a physical version.

The legislation also lowers age limits for professional drivers to address chronic labor shortages: 18 for truck drivers and 21 for bus drivers. The move sparked criticism from some lawmakers, who warned that younger drivers face a higher risk of accidents.

New drivers will also undergo a two-year probationary period, facing stricter penalties for seatbelt violations and impaired driving. Training programs will now place more emphasis on blind spots, distracted driving, and cyclist safety.

EU officials say the reforms align with the bloc’s “Vision Zero” strategy to halve road deaths by 2030. Nearly 19,800 people died on Europe’s roads last year, a figure that remains stubbornly high despite years of safety campaigns.