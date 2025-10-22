“Kashmir’s Freedom Struggle Tainted by Corruption, Say Activists

From Liberation to Loot: How Corruption Shadows Azad Kashmir’s Freedom Narrative

By Syed Nazir Gilani | October 22, 2025

MUZAFFARABAD — Once envisioned as a model of integrity and sacrifice, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) freedom struggle is increasingly being overshadowed by allegations of deep-rooted corruption, now seen not just as a governance failure but as a violation of human rights, reported by Dr Syed Nazir Gilani in a Facebook post today.

At the center of the latest controversy is the October 4 agreement between the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and the AJK government. While the AAC’s original 38-point Charter of Demands called for the eradication of bribery, nepotism, and corruption in public offices — listed as Demand No. 24 — the final agreement replaced it with a vague bureaucratic clause.

Instead of promising a crackdown, the agreement simply merges the Ehtesab Bureau with the Anti-Corruption Establishment, under what is now known as Item X.

“This is not reform — it’s rearrangement,” said one legal observer in Muzaffarabad. “The public demanded accountability, but the government responded with a bureaucratic shuffle.”

A Hollow Victory

The AAC’s leadership has been criticized for accepting what analysts describe as a textual trap. The language of the agreement, experts argue, defangs the original demand for clean governance.

“Many parties lose their case in the wording of a deal,” said a retired bureaucrat familiar with the negotiations. “The Committee mistook administrative restructuring for accountability.”

This failure has stirred disappointment among civil activists who see corruption as the main obstacle to political credibility and public trust in AJK.

Corruption and the Freedom Cause

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq recently admitted to uncovering a Rs. 650 million scandal, reviving memories of an earlier Rs. 560 million scam during the 1990s under the Muslim Conference government. Despite repeated legal proceedings, that earlier case faded quietly — largely, observers say, due to the political clout of leaders like Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan and Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.

These scandals, according to human rights experts, marked the beginning of a troubling pattern — the exploitation of the Kashmir cause as a cover for financial misconduct.

“When corruption hides behind patriotism, it becomes twice as dangerous,” said a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR). “It weakens both the freedom movement and the moral claim to justice.”

UN: Corruption is a Human Rights Issue

Azad Kashmir, under the United Nations framework, functions as a local authority with special obligations. Yet corruption has undermined those responsibilities.

The United Nations Convention against Corruption warns that:

“Corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development, and contributes to governmental instability.”

In January 2022, JKCHR wrote a formal letter to then Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, highlighting “well-circulated reports of corruption in the public sector, administration, legislature, and even the judiciary.”

The letter reminded the government that the state bears responsibility for any human rights violations resulting from the conduct of public officials. It further warned that “the situation has damaged the UN template of rights, dignity, security, and self-determination.”

Four days later, the JKCHR’s Executive Committee decided to postpone a planned report titled “Corruption as a Human Rights Related Issue in Azad Kashmir.” The group, noting that Niazi’s government had been in power for only five months, refrained from demanding official documents — a decision that delayed international scrutiny.

These reports, once completed, are transmitted directly to the UN Secretary-General, who releases them as official documents of the UN General Assembly.

A Pattern of Betrayal

Observers say the recent disclosures by Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq reaffirm a painful truth — that the Kashmir cause has become a convenient shield for corruption.

Under UN provisions, AJK has the authority to spend freely on advocacy and awareness for the Kashmir issue, even with international assistance. Such expenditures are legally protected and not subject to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) restrictions.

However, the misuse of these funds has turned legitimacy into luxury.

“Freedom funds should empower the people, not enrich the powerful,” said one civil society activist. “You cannot fight for justice abroad while practicing injustice at home.”

Analysts argue that while billions can be lawfully invested in promoting Kashmir’s case on global platforms, there is no justification for siphoning public money in its name.

A Call for Integrity

For a region that aspires to represent the will of Kashmiris, corruption is more than an economic crime — it’s a political and moral betrayal.

The ongoing revelations underscore a widening gap between AJK’s proclaimed ideals and its administrative reality. Civil groups insist that the government must establish transparent oversight mechanisms and revive the original spirit of the AAC’s 24th demand.

“Integrity is not a slogan,” said a constitutional expert in Islamabad. “It is the foundation of credibility — and without credibility, even the noblest freedom movement collapses under its own hypocrisy.”

As AJK’s leaders invoke the language of self-determination on global stages, their citizens are demanding something simpler, yet far more profound — honest governance.

In the words of one Muzaffarabad resident: