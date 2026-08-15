EasyJet Flights Grounded as Cabin Crew Strike

A major strike by EasyJet cabin crew has caused serious disruption to flights in France, with more than 100 connections reportedly cancelled. The walkout has affected passengers across the country and has placed renewed attention on working conditions inside one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines.

According to French media, many EasyJet flights were cancelled on Saturday. Numerous other connections were no longer available for booking on the airline’s website, suggesting that the disruption was widespread. For travellers, the strike has meant uncertainty, cancelled plans and the difficult search for alternative flights, according to oe24.

The main reason for the strike is a dispute over staff schedules. Employees say their working plans are repeatedly changed at short notice, making it difficult for them to organise their professional and private lives. They argue that frequent last-minute changes create unnecessary pressure and make their working conditions harder.

The French cabin crew union SNPNC-FO said that more than half of EasyJet’s approximately 900 cabin crew employees in France took part in the strike. The high level of participation shows how strongly many employees feel about the issue.

The dispute also highlights a familiar problem in the airline industry. Low-cost carriers depend on tight schedules and flexible staff, but workers often have to deal with changing shifts, long working days and pressure to keep flights running smoothly. When disagreements between employees and management grow, passengers can quickly feel the effects.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, EasyJet is offering affected passengers the possibility of changing to another flight free of charge. However, for many travellers, a new flight may still mean delays, changed plans or missed connections.

EasyJet is the second-largest airline in France by passenger numbers, after Air France. France is also one of the company’s most important markets on mainland Europe, making the current strike particularly significant for the airline.

For passengers, the situation is more than a workplace dispute. Behind every cancelled flight is a holiday that may be delayed, a business meeting that may be missed or a long-awaited journey suddenly thrown into uncertainty.

The strike therefore puts pressure on both sides. Employees are demanding more predictable working conditions, while EasyJet must try to limit the impact on thousands of passengers. Until the dispute is resolved, the airline faces the difficult task of keeping its flights moving while dealing with growing frustration among its workforce.