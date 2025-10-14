Europe Eyes Faster Deportations as Ministers Drop Contentious Chat Surveillance Law

EU interior ministers gathered in Luxembourg on Monday with one goal in sight: to make deportations swifter and more enforceable. Yet as discussions began, two of the bloc’s most divisive issues, online surveillance and migration policy cast long shadows over the meeting, according to ORF News.

The long-debated “chat control” law, intended to combat the spread of child sexual abuse material online, was abruptly pulled from the agenda. Without Germany’s backing, diplomats said, the proposal had little chance of securing a majority. Austria also stands firmly opposed to the current draft, which critics warn could open the door to mass digital surveillance.

With that controversy set aside, ministers turned to another: how to accelerate the return of migrants who have been denied asylum. The proposal on the table would compel all EU member states to recognize one another’s deportation decisions; transforming what is now a voluntary practice into a binding obligation. Supporters say the move would prevent migrants from exploiting loopholes across borders; critics fear it would weaken asylum protections and increase tensions with countries of origin.

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, representing the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP), arrived in Luxembourg determined to go further. Vienna, he said, wants to reopen the debate over deportations to Syria. Austria remains the only European Union country to have carried out such returns, a point of both pride and controversy in the bloc’s broader migration debate.

As winter approaches and migration numbers rise once again, Europe’s ministers find themselves balancing urgency with unease and security with the continent’s long claimed humanitarian ideals.