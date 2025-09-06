Clashes Erupt as UK Police Arrest 150 at Pro-Palestine Rally

Clashes erupted in central London on Saturday as police arrested at least 150 people during a mass demonstration against the UK government’s ban on the activist network Palestine Action, according to Al Jazeera News.

The rally, organized by the campaign group Defend Our Juries, drew an estimated 1,500 protesters to Parliament Square in defiance of the ban imposed in July under the Terrorism Act. Officers moved in on demonstrators carrying placards reading, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action,” sparking scenes of chaos as batons were drawn and scuffles broke out.

Videos shared online showed protesters being thrown to the ground and detained, while one man was seen bleeding heavily after being taken into custody. Police reported that officers had been punched, kicked, spat on, and targeted with bottles. Demonstrators countered that they were met with “brutal” tactics aimed at silencing political dissent.

The government outlawed Palestine Action following a July incident in which members stormed an air base in southern England, damaging two military aircraft in what they described as a direct action against arms shipments to Israel. Officials placed the group on the UK’s list of proscribed terrorist organizations, making membership or public support a criminal offense carrying up to 14 years in prison.

The ban has been sharply criticized by writers, artists, and rights groups. Novelist Sally Rooney and musician Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack are among prominent supporters of the movement. Amnesty International UK warned that criminalizing peaceful protest risks a “chilling effect” on free speech. “Expressing support for Palestine Action does not, in itself, incite violence or hatred,” said Amnesty’s Kerry Moscogiuri.

Palestine Action has won a legal challenge in the High Court, though the government is appealing the ruling. A hearing is set for September 25.

For many protesters, the stakes are personal. Mike Higgins, a 62-year-old blind man in a wheelchair who was arrested during an August rally, returned to Parliament Square on Saturday. “What choice do I have?” he told reporters. “Nothing is being done about the genocide other than by us. And I’m a terrorist? That’s the joke of it.”

Saturday’s arrests add to a growing tally of more than 700 since the government’s crackdown began. Civil liberties advocates warn the confrontation marks one of the most severe tests of Britain’s right to protest in decades.