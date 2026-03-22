Growing Fear as Corporal Punishment Intensifies in Afghanistan

Over the past year, the Afghan Taliban have sharply increased the use of corporal punishment, carrying out more than 1,100 floggings and at least six public executions across the country, according to AFP. The figures, based on official court statements and local media reports, highlight a growing reliance on harsh penalties that has raised alarm among human rights observers.

These punishments were reported in dozens of provinces, including major areas such as Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat. However, the actual number may be even higher, as some data from a short period in July was not included. Observers note that the frequency of such punishments appeared to rise toward the end of the year.

Women have not been spared. Nearly 100 women were flogged over an eight-month period, with many of these punishments carried out in public view. For many Afghans, these scenes have become symbols of a broader tightening of restrictions on daily life.

Public executions have also continued under the principle of retributive justice. In one recent case, a man was executed in a sports stadium in Khost before a large crowd that reportedly included children. Other executions took place in provinces such as Badghis, Farah, and Nimroz.

Human rights advocates warn that these practices reflect deeper concerns about justice and personal freedoms in Afghanistan. Abdul Ahad Farzam, a human rights researcher, said such punishments create fear and may have lasting effects on society.

The introduction of a new penal code during the same period has drawn strong international criticism. Many argue that it lacks fair legal protections and risks further isolating the country, while raising serious questions about the future of basic rights under Taliban rule.