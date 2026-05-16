Car Plows Into Pedestrians in Italy’s Modena, Seven Injured

A driver injured seven people, two of them seriously, after mounting a sidewalk in the northern Italian city of Modena on Saturday, in an incident that has left authorities searching for answers, according to AFP.

According to local officials, the driver, believed to be in his 30s, drove directly onto the pavement, striking pedestrians in his path. Early eyewitness reports suggest he first hit a bicycle before crashing head-on into a woman, who suffered severe injuries, including crushed legs.

Modena’s mayor, Massimo Mezzetti, described the incident as “dramatic” and deeply disturbing. He said the driver was later seen holding what appeared to be a knife, raising further concern among witnesses. However, no stabbings were reported.

“He had a knife in his hand, but he didn’t manage to stab anyone,” the mayor told local media. “It seems like he was trying to hit someone.”

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, treating the injured and transporting the most serious cases to nearby hospitals. The condition of the victims has not been fully disclosed, but officials confirmed that at least two people remain in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the incident. It remains unclear whether it was a deliberate attack or the result of other factors, such as a medical emergency or loss of control.

“We need to understand what lies behind this act,” Mezzetti said. “Whatever the cause, it is extremely serious. If it turns out to be an intentional attack, that would make it even more alarming.”

Police have launched an investigation and are gathering evidence, including witness statements and surveillance footage, to piece together what happened.

The incident has shaken the local community, as residents struggle to come to terms with the sudden violence in what is usually a calm city.__Photo Courtesy X